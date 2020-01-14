Men Plead Guilty in Pittsburgh Carnegie Library Rare Books Theft

From an article by Paula Reed Ward in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“The two men accused of taking more than $8 million worth of rare books and parts of books from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and then selling them to collectors pleaded guilty Monday to theft.

“Greg Priore, 63, of Oakland who worked as the sole archivist and manager of the the library’s rare book room, and John Schulman, 56, of Squirrel Hill, who owns Caliban Book Shop, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket on April 17.

“Advisory sentencing guidelines call for nine to 16 months incarceration in the standard range for a first-degree felony, although probation is recommended in the mitigating range.”

The full story may be found at: http://bit.ly/36TtMxM.