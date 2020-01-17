British National Archives to trial 12-Document Limit Per Day for Visitors, as Academics Warn Research Could Be Affected

An article in the History News Network warns that a new trial that will restrict readers to 12 documents a day has generated concerns it may add “huge expense” to research of historians, genealogists, and anyone else who makes extensive use of the documents in the British National Archives in Kew, west London.

The National Archives claimed the move was designed to increase efficiency – but faced an immediate backlash from historians who complained their work could become untenable.

You can read more in an article in the History News Network at https://hnn.us/article/173995.

