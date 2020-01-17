TheGenealogist Releases Records for over 500,000 individuals from Norfolk Parish Records

TheGenealogist has just released records for over 500,000 individuals from Norfolk Parish Records in the UK with images of the original records in association with the Norfolk Record Office. The following is the announcement:

Caister Church, Norfolk

These East Anglian records feature the registers of baptisms, marriages and burials covering various parishes in Norfolk, allowing family history researchers from all over the world to search for their Norfolk ancestors online.

This release of new records accessible with TheGenealogist’s Diamond subscription includes 330,000 individuals from baptisms, 100,000 from marriages and 95,000 from burial records.

Search by name the transcripts linked to the original images

Uncover the dates for baptisms, marriages and burial events

Discover names of family members and in some cases occupations

Some of the surviving records stretch back into the 1500s

TheGenealogist’s release has added new records for Norfolk parishes which include baptisms, marriages, and burial records adding to hundreds of thousands of existing parish records for this area and millions of parish records for other counties.

Read TheGenealogist’s article:

Norfolk Parish Registers finds the records of the millers at Docking Windmill

https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2020/norfolk-parish-registers-finds-the-records-of-the-millers-at-docking-windmill-1223/