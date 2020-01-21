BBC Radio Times: Another Source of Genealogy Data

· January 21, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

Newsletter reader Mike Mallett shared some information that can be valuable to genealogists searching for information about ancestors in the U.K. Mike writes:

“The BBC Radio Times archives from 1923 to 2009 are now freely available online at https://genome.ch.bbc.co.uk/issues. This UK magazine was started as the BBC’s radio listing but later include TV programmes. Although strictly not a genealogy resource, it is a good way to check people and events of the time. You might want to see how the world was on your birthday.

“As aside we also have the TV Times which is the listing for ITV and some of the commercial channels.”

