Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

This Newsletter is 24 Years Old!

Oh No! My Hard Drive Crashed.

Men Plead Guilty in Pittsburgh Carnegie Library Rare Books Theft

British National Archives to trial 12-Document Limit Per Day for Visitors, as Academics Warn Research Could Be Affected

No One Knew why the Kids in 2 Amish Families were Dying Suddenly. Now Researchers Have Some Answers. (It is Their Ancestry!)

FGS & the National Park Service to Launch U.S.-Mexican War War Soldiers & Sailors Database

New UK Parish and Military records available to Search this Findmypast Friday

North Carolina Newspapers from Northampton County are now Online

TheGenealogist Releases Records for over 500,000 individuals from Norfolk Parish Records

BBC Radio Times: Another Source of Genealogy Data

Mayflower Essay Contest Challenges Massachusetts Students, Grades 5-12

Could a Chromebook Replace Your Now-Outdated Laptop?

How to Switch from Windows 7 to Chrome OS CloudReady

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.