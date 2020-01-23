Danish Reality TV Show Seeks Americans of Danish Ancestry

American residents of Danish ancestry might be interested in learning that a Danish Reality TV show is conducting a nationwide casting call for people just like them.

The O’Connor Casting Company is seeking future cast members for the Great Danish Adventure, described as “an exciting Danish Reality TV series featuring Americans with Danish ancestry who fly to Denmark to compete in fun and adventurous challenges while learning about their heritage.”

From the announcement:

Synopsis: 2020 is here and maybe it’s time you gave yourself a life changing opportunity with the chance to meet long lost relatives and win a cash prize of $10,000.00.

The O’Connor Casting Company in Chicago, Illinois is airing a show called The Great Danish Adventure, which sends ten Americans with Danish ancestry to Denmark to compete in a series of physical, adventurous, and cultural challenges while learning about their Danish heritage and family legacy.

Eligibility requirements: Must be a descendant of Denmark (Have some Danish blood in your veins – even 1% counts.) Must have not traveled to Denmark after age 15. Must be a U.S. Citizen or a Canadian Citizen living in the U.S. Must be at least 18 years old by June 1, 2020.

According to the webpage https://oconnorcasting.tv, everyone chosen for this exciting adventure will learn about their family history and receive information about their relatives who are still living in Denmark. The winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize.

The show focuses on each cast member’s journey of discovering who they are by learning about where they came from, said casting director Joan O’Connor. The show combines the genealogy appeal of the TV series “Who Do You Think You Are” with the excitement of the “Amazing Race.”

Rehearsal and Production Dates & Locations:

Shoots from beginning of July, 2020-mid-August, 2020 in Denmark.

To find out more information about applying for the show, visit https://www.backstage.com/casting/the-great-danish-adventure-336958/. There are many requirements and qualifications.