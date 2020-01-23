How to Record Genealogy Information Found Online

A newsletter reader wrote to me and asked a very simple question: “How can one consolidate and/or assure that the different online systems have the same, correct information?”

I think there is one quick answer. I wrote a reply to that person but thought I would also publish it in this newsletter as I suspect many others have the same question:

“When finding information online that was contributed by other users, you should always assume that it is INACCURATE until you personally verify it by searching for original records.

“In contrast, information found online that includes images of the original record(s) is generally accurate, with a few exceptions, such as records of two people who have the same name or similar confusing records.

“I record everything I find in Evernote whether I think it might be accurate or not. However, I never record such information in my primary genealogy program, and the title of each Evernote includes the word UNPROVEN.

“Once I prove to myself that the online claim has been independently verified, I move the information to my primary genealogy program and then delete the copy in Evernote.”