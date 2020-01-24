Encouraging Professional Researchers to be the Best

The following announcement was written by the Association of Genealogists and Researchers in Archives:

The Association of Genealogists and Researchers in Archives (AGRA) is organising an event for professional genealogists encouraging them to join the Association. It will take place at the St George’s Centre in Leeds on March 16 March 2020.

AGRA is the largest professional organisation of accredited members in the UK and we promote high professional standards in the field of genealogy and historical research. AGRA also acts as a representative voice in matters relating to genealogy.

AGRA is looking to encourage other paid researchers to join. Members are generally acknowledged to be the best in their field.

The event will include guidance on how to successfully run a professional genealogy practice and marketing, from members who have successfully run a business for many years. Other members will explain the advantages of joining the Association.

The event costs £15 and includes lunch. The entry fee will be deducted from the first year’s AGRA subscription for anyone attending this event who goes on to make a successful application to join the Association.

Bookings will close on Thursday 27 February.

For more details and a link to the booking form, please see https://www.agra.org.uk/event-network-day-for-professional-genealogists-2020-03-16.