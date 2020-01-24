Findmypast Friday – Celebrate Burns Night with new Scottish Records

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Do have ancestors from Scotland that fell on hard times? Explore this collection of more than 123,000 poor relief records to find out. Each record includes a transcript and original record (where available) that will reveal your ancestor’s level of poverty, family details, occupation, residence, denomination and the nature of the relief they received.

Search this collection of roughly 30,000 school registers and records to find out where and when your ancestor went to school. These images and transcripts may also reveal the child’s birth year and residence as well as the names and occupations of their parents.

Over 186,000 additional records covering all parishes have been added to the collection. Search these parish birth and baptism records and discover the date and location of your ancestor’s baptism, their residence, parent’s names and father’s occupation.

Over 92,000 new records covering all parishes are now available to search. These records may reveal when and where your relative’s banns where read, the date and location of their marriage, parent’s names, father’s occupation and corresponding details for their spouse.

Find out where your Dundee and Forfarshire ancestors were laid to rest with over 74,000 new additions covering all parishes. These transcripts may also reveal the deceased’s occupation, condition, residence, father’s name and next of kin.

We have added six new Yorkshire titles this week including;

We have also added additional years of coverage to the Brecon County Times, Leven Advertiser & Wemyss Gazette and the Sligo Independent.