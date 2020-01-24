The following announcement is from Virginia’s Legislative Information System at http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+SB1051:

SB 1051 Virginia Public Records Act; availability of public records.

Introduced by: R. Creigh Deeds

SUMMARY AS INTRODUCED:

Virginia Public Records Act; availability of public records. Provides that all records of grand juries held before January 1, 1901, and all records sealed by law or by order of a court entered before January 1, 1901, shall be open for public access irrespective of who or what agency has custody of such records.

The bill also provides that any images of records created prior to January 1, 1901, shall be in the public domain and that neither the Commonwealth nor its political subdivisions, nor any agency thereof, shall charge a fee or require an agency, organization, or entity to request permission to publish or display such records.

FULL TEXT

HISTORY

