The Massive Graveyard Found Underneath a London Underground Station When Crossrail was Built

· January 24, 2020 · Current Affairs · No Comments

From an article by Charlie Lawrence-Jones in the MyLondon.news web site:

“For almost 500 years the bodies of 20,000 people lay undisturbed underneath the streets in the very heart of London. But this is a city that demands constant change and excavations at Liverpool Street station for the state-of-the-art Crossrail project uncovered the remains.

“The burial ground was mainly used for the city’s poorest inhabitants or those who died in hospitals such as the nearby infamous asylum Bedlam.

“During its use between 1570 and 1739, an estimated 20,000 people were buried there including numerous plague victims.

“Using parish burial records from across the City of London the team were also able to identify some of the unfortunate inhabitants of the cemetery and find out some information about them such as cause of death.”

You can read more at http://bit.ly/2RpuM7C.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: