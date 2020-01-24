The Massive Graveyard Found Underneath a London Underground Station When Crossrail was Built

From an article by Charlie Lawrence-Jones in the MyLondon.news web site:

“For almost 500 years the bodies of 20,000 people lay undisturbed underneath the streets in the very heart of London. But this is a city that demands constant change and excavations at Liverpool Street station for the state-of-the-art Crossrail project uncovered the remains.

“The burial ground was mainly used for the city’s poorest inhabitants or those who died in hospitals such as the nearby infamous asylum Bedlam.

“During its use between 1570 and 1739, an estimated 20,000 people were buried there including numerous plague victims.

“Using parish burial records from across the City of London the team were also able to identify some of the unfortunate inhabitants of the cemetery and find out some information about them such as cause of death.”

You can read more at http://bit.ly/2RpuM7C.