Florida’s Genetic Information Bill Heads to House Floor

· January 27, 2020 · DNA, Legal Affairs · No Comments

The Florida genetic information bill is moving on to the state house floor. A panel passed a bill that would prohibit life, long-term care, and disability-insurance companies from using customers’ genetic information to change, deny or cancel policies.

Insurance companies would also be prohibited from using genetic information to set premiums.

Federal law already prevents health insurers from using genetic information in underwriting policies, but doesn’t apply to life insurance or long-term care coverage.

You can read more in an article in the WJNO News web site at: https://ihr.fm/2RsnFeD. You can also watch a video on the same web site or in the YouTube video below:

