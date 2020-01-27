Nathan Dylan Goodwin’s New Book: The Sterling Affair

Nathan Dylan Goodwin is a prolific author of the Forensic Genealogist series of books, best described as “genealogical crime mysteries.” Nathan’s works are very popular amongst genealogists. You can read more about Nathan, including reviews of several of his novels, by starting at http://bit.ly/37CKPEM.

Nathan has now released a new novel. Here is the announcement:

The Sterling Affair

When an unannounced stranger comes calling at Morton Farrier’s front door, he finds himself faced with the most intriguing and confounding case of his career to-date as a forensic genealogist. He agrees to accept the contract to identify a man who had been secretly living under the name of his new client’s long-deceased brother. Morton must use his range of resources and research skills to help him deconstruct this mysterious man’s life, ultimately leading him back into the murky world of 1950s international affairs of state. Meanwhile, Morton is faced with his own alarmingly close DNA match which itself comes with far-reaching implications for the Farriers.

This is the eighth novel in the Morton Farrier genealogical crime mystery series of ten stories, although it can be enjoyed as a stand-alone story.

You can read more or even order the new book at Nathan Dylan Goodwin’s web page at: https://www.nathandylangoodwin.com/.