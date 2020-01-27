New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 27 January 2020

· January 27, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Over 3.9M records from North Carolina marriages, deaths and burials (1759-1994), 1M Massachusetts marriage records, (1695-1910) and 1.9M New Jersey birth, marriage, and naturalization records were added to FamilySearch.org this week. More records were added from American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, England, Guatemala, Iceland, Peru, Puerto Rico, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and the United States.Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 149 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 1,249 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 7,716 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 9 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 162 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 1,579 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 3,228 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark, Århus Municipal Census, 1936 32,538 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 167 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 9 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 4,123 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala Civil Registration, 1868-2008 443,780 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Iceland Iceland Baptisms, 1730-1905 869 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 8,383 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 33 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 18,280 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 35 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 2,849 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 562 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 50 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 20,287 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 11 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 4,927 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 81 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 8,954 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain Baptisms, 1502-1940 281,310 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927 57,368 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 11,416 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Delaware, County Naturalization Records, 1796-1958 10,101 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920 30,281 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909 99,617 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 12,446 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 2,567 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois Marriages, 1815-1935 570,349 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana Births and Christenings, 1773-1933 197,870 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa Births and Christenings, 1830-1950 1,383 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Swedish Church Vital Records, 1861-1918 134 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kentucky Marriages, 1785-1979 5,690 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana Births and Christenings, 1811-1830, 1854-1934 62,871 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 3,036 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland Marriages, 1666-1970 6,748 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts Deaths and Burials, 1795-1910 82,473 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts Marriages, 1695-1910 1,025,811 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 9 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 20,687 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri Births and Christenings, 1827-1935 103,962 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Hampshire Marriages, 1720-1920 454 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey Births and Christenings, 1660-1980 662,808 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey Deaths and Burials, 1720-1988 623,576 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey Marriages, 1678-1985 465,355 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey Naturalization Records, 1796-1991 171,678 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Mexico Births and Christenings, 1726-1918 35,053 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Mexico Deaths and Burials, 1788-1798; 1838-1955 7,901 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina Deaths and Burials, 1898-1994 2,610,752 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina Marriages, 1759-1979 1,290,685 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 1,614 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma Deaths and Burials, 1864-1941 526 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oklahoma Marriages, 1870-1930 9,643 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Confederate Pension Applications, 1879-1920 23,460 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oregon Deaths and Burials, 1903-1947 24,622 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon Marriages, 1853-1935 5,749 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, County Marriages, 1885-1950 0 20 Added images to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island Births and Christenings, 1600-1914 68,478 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island Marriages, 1724-1916 128,697 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina Births and Christenings, 1681-1935 22,468 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston City Death Records, 1821-1926 77 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, State and Territorial Censuses, 1829-1920 176,829 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Recruits for the Polish Army in France, 1917-1919 6,109 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 1,030 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

