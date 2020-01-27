New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 27 January 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Over 3.9M records from North Carolina marriages, deaths and burials (1759-1994), 1M Massachusetts marriage records, (1695-1910) and 1.9M New Jersey birth, marriage, and naturalization records were added to FamilySearch.org this week. More records were added from American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, England, Guatemala, Iceland, Peru, Puerto Rico, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and the United States.Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|149
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|1,249
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|7,716
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|9
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|162
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|1,579
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|3,228
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark, Århus Municipal Census, 1936
|32,538
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|167
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|9
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|4,123
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala Civil Registration, 1868-2008
|443,780
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Iceland
|Iceland Baptisms, 1730-1905
|869
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|8,383
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|33
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|18,280
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|35
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|2,849
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|562
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|50
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|20,287
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|11
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|4,927
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|81
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|8,954
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain Baptisms, 1502-1940
|281,310
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|57,368
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|11,416
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Delaware, County Naturalization Records, 1796-1958
|10,101
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920
|30,281
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909
|99,617
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|12,446
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007
|2,567
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois Marriages, 1815-1935
|570,349
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana Births and Christenings, 1773-1933
|197,870
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa Births and Christenings, 1830-1950
|1,383
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Swedish Church Vital Records, 1861-1918
|134
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kentucky Marriages, 1785-1979
|5,690
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana Births and Christenings, 1811-1830, 1854-1934
|62,871
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|3,036
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maryland Marriages, 1666-1970
|6,748
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts Deaths and Burials, 1795-1910
|82,473
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts Marriages, 1695-1910
|1,025,811
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|9
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|20,687
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri Births and Christenings, 1827-1935
|103,962
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Hampshire Marriages, 1720-1920
|454
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey Births and Christenings, 1660-1980
|662,808
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey Deaths and Burials, 1720-1988
|623,576
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey Marriages, 1678-1985
|465,355
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey Naturalization Records, 1796-1991
|171,678
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Mexico Births and Christenings, 1726-1918
|35,053
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Mexico Deaths and Burials, 1788-1798; 1838-1955
|7,901
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina Deaths and Burials, 1898-1994
|2,610,752
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina Marriages, 1759-1979
|1,290,685
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|1,614
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma Deaths and Burials, 1864-1941
|526
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oklahoma Marriages, 1870-1930
|9,643
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Confederate Pension Applications, 1879-1920
|23,460
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oregon Deaths and Burials, 1903-1947
|24,622
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon Marriages, 1853-1935
|5,749
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, County Marriages, 1885-1950
|0
|20
|Added images to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island Births and Christenings, 1600-1914
|68,478
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island Marriages, 1724-1916
|128,697
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina Births and Christenings, 1681-1935
|22,468
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston City Death Records, 1821-1926
|77
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, State and Territorial Censuses, 1829-1920
|176,829
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Recruits for the Polish Army in France, 1917-1919
|6,109
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|1,030
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments