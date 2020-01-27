Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) How to Rescue Old Photos and Documents: Make a Humidification Chamber

How to Record Genealogy Information Found Online

Book Reviews: Derry, Ireland Publications written by Brian Mitchell

Nathan Dylan Goodwin’s New Book: The Sterling Affair

The Story Behind the German Jewish War Hero Honored on Both Sides of the Atlantic, Decades Apart

23andMe Lays Off 100 Employees

Proposed Utah Legislature Bill Would Keep Law Enforcement from Probing DNA Data

Florida’s Genetic Information Bill Heads to House Floor

SB 1051 Virginia Public Records Act; Availability of Public Records

Genealogical Forum of Oregon Objects to Seattle National Archives Closure

Danish Reality TV Show Seeks Americans of Danish Ancestry

The Massive Graveyard Found Underneath a London Underground Station When Crossrail was Built

‘People Not Property’ Aims to Create Statewide Database of Slave Deeds in North Carolina

Encouraging Professional Researchers to be the Best

Findmypast Friday – Celebrate Burns Night with new Scottish Records

Announcing Genealogical Adventures 2020 – a Heritage and Genealogical Tour to

Sweden 2020, 3rd – 11th August 2020.

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

