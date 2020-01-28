How Many Ancestors Do You Have?

NOTE: This is a repeat of an article I published 2 years ago. The subject popped up again recently so I decided to republish this article again for the benefit of those new readers of this newsletter who did not see the original article. I also made a couple of minor updates to the original article.
A newsletter reader asked a simple question this week that generates a longer answer:
How many individuals does it take to make up 42 generations? Is there a website or other source that would help me calculate the answer?
I am sure there are such web sites, but you can also calculate the same numbers within a few seconds by using Excel or any other spreadsheet. I used a spreadsheet to generate the following:
|
# of generations
|
Total ancestors
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2 parents
|
3
|
6
|
2 parents + 4 grandparents
|
4
|
14
|
2 parents + 4 grandparents + 8 great-grandparents
|
5
|
30
|
2 parents + 4 grandparents + 8 great-grandparents + 16 great-great-grandparents
|
6
|
62
|2 parents + 4 grandparents + 8 great-grandparents + 16 great-great-grandparents + 32 great-great-great-grandparents
|
7
|
126
|and so on and on…
|
8
|
254
|
9
|
510
|
10
|
1,022
|
11
|
2,046
|
12
|
4,094
|
13
|
8,190
|
14
|
16,382
|
15
|
32,766
|
16
|
65,534
|
17
|
131,070
|
18
|
262,142
|
19
|
524,286
|
20
|
1,048,574
|
21
|
2,097,150
|
22
|
4,194,302
|
23
|
8,388,606
|
24
|
16,777,214
|
25
|
33,554,430
|
26
|
67,108,862
|
27
|
134,217,726
|
28
|
268,435,454
|
29
|
536,870,910
|
30
|
1,073,741,822
|
31
|
2,147,483,646
|
32
|
4,294,967,294
|
33
|
8,589,934,590
|
34
|
17,179,869,182
|
35
|
34,359,738,366
|
36
|
68,719,476,734
|
37
|
137,438,953,470
|
38
|
274,877,906,942
|
39
|
549,755,813,886
|
40
|
1,099,511,627,774
|
41
|
2,199,023,255,550
|
42
|
4,398,046,511,102
|
43
|
8,796,093,022,206
|
44
|
17,592,186,044,414
|
45
|
35,184,372,088,830
|
46
|
70,368,744,177,662
|
47
|
140,737,488,355,326
|
48
|
281,474,976,710,654
|
49
|
562,949,953,421,310
|
50
|
1,125,899,906,842,620
In 42 generations you have more than 4 trillion ancestors!
Of course, that is far more than the total of all the people who ever lived on the face of the earth. The fact is that there are not 4 billion unique ancestors. We all have multiple lines of descent from many individuals. That is, if we were able to create a complete pedigree chart for 42 generations or more, we would see the same individuals appearing at multiple locations on the same chart.
This is often called “pedigree collapse.” See Wikipedia at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pedigree_collapse for more information about “pedigree collapse.”
