Announcing the 24-Hour Genealogy Webinar Marathon, an Unprecedented Event Hosted by MyHeritage

The following is an announcement from MyHeritage:

Announcing a 24-Hour Genealogy Webinar Marathon, an unprecedented event hosted by MyHeritage and featured on Legacy Family Tree Webinars.

This webinar, open to all and completely free of charge, allows MyHeritage users in every time zone on Earth to learn at their own pace and from the comfort of their homes.

The marathon will begin on Thursday, March 12 at 5 P.M. Eastern U.S. time (Friday, March 13 at 8 A.M. Sydney time) and end on Friday, March 13, at 5 P.M. eastern U.S. time (Saturday, March 14 Sydney time).

Each lecture will be 45 minutes long, including 10 minutes for questions at the end.

Space is limited, so make sure to register for the webinar now at https://www.FamilyTreeWebinars.com/24.

Can’t join us in real-time? We’ve got you covered: videos of the lectures will be uploaded to FamilyTreeWebinars.com after the event and will be available to all absolutely free for a week. Beyond that, members of FamilyTreeWebinars.com will be able to watch them at any time.

You can read more in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/01/introducing-the-24-hour-genealogy-webinar-marathon/.