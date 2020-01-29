RootsTech 2020 Announces Free Livestream Schedule

If you are unable to attend RootsTech in person, you can still attend “virtually.” The following is the announcement from the RootsTech organizers:

RootsTech 2020 announced its free online streaming schedule. Starting Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. MDT, a select number of classes and events, including the daily keynote speakers, will be broadcast live at RootsTech.org. View the free streaming schedule for each day. Join or follow RootsTech social media conversations using #NotAtRootsTech. Sessions will be available to view on-demand after the livestream ends.

Want even more prime content from RootsTech? Purchase or add on the Virtual Pass and get access to 30 recorded classes from the event. These add-on classes will not be livestreamed but will be recorded and published 15 to 20 days following the end of the conference and will be available only to virtual-pass holders.

About RootsTech

