A New Collection of Irish Oral Histories Celebrating the History and Culture of the Irish Language in Boston Is Now Available Online

Can you speak with a proper Irish accent in the same manner as your ancestors? If not, you. can find an online resource to brush up on the accent.

The University of Massachusetts Boston’s Joseph P. Healey’s Library has arranged a special archive collection consisting of five interviews, conducted entirely as Gaeilge, which discusses the unique importance of the Irish language to the Irish diaspora over the past 50 years.

The interviews are also accompanied by English transcripts.

The project, entitled ‘Boston and the Irish language,’ investigates the importance of Irish in forming bonds between Irish emigrants from Connemara living in Boston with relatives back home.

The project is sponsored by Cumann na Gaeilge i mBoston (The Irish Language Society of Boston) and also supported by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and a Mass Humanities Project Grant.

Details may be found in an article by Shane O’Brien in the IrishCentral web site at: https://www.irishcentral.com/culture/education/oral-history-archive-irish-language-boston.