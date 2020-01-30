Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to Create Database of Victims and Survivors

This should become a great resource for anyone researching Armenian ancestry: The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute believes it is important to create a database of Armenian Genocide victims and survivors, memoirs and videos, and it is seeking sources of funding to achieve these goals. This is what Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan told reporters last week.

Reminder: This is a PLANNED project. It is not yet available.

You can learn more at: https://news.am/eng/news/556199.html.