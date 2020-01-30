Genealogy Documentary ‘Railroad Ties’

A genealogy documentary is available online.

In Railroad Ties, six descendants of slaves and abolitionists come together to explore their shared lineage (spoiler: four of them turned out to be related to one another.)

The video is sponsored by Ancestry.com and features renowned historian, Henry Louis Gates Jr. The film interweaves powerful personal moments with contextual historical anecdotes.

Access to the video is free if you have an Amazon Prime membership. Non-members will be charged 99 cents U.S. to watch it. Go to https://youtu.be/3MdupcscFi0 to view ‘Railroad Ties.’

A short movie “trailer” is available in the video below although the full documentary is available at https://youtu.be/3MdupcscFi0.