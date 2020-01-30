Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois Seeks Help with Identifying Tombstone Photos

The Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois website has posted photos of a mysterious collection of gravestone portraits believed to be from a Chicago-area Jewish cemetery. The oval ceramic or porcelain images were discovered late last year in Kentucky as part of the liquidation of the estate of an unidentified Kentucky man. JGSI hopes to reunite the portrait photos with living family members of those depicted in the images.
To see the 39 portraits, go to https://jgsi.org/mysteryphotos.

