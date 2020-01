If someone calls you a Neanderthal, that might not be an insult! We all likely have a bit of Neanderthal in our DNA — including Africans who had been thought to have no genetic link to our extinct human relative, a new study finds.

You can read more in an article by Katie Hunt in the CNN web site at: https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/30/africa/africa-neanderthal-dna-scn/.

Now your challenge is to find the documentation that proves you have Neanderthals in your family tree!