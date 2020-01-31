Announcing a New Update of Heredis, the Genealogy Software Available for both Windows and Macintosh: the 2020 Version

Heredis is a genealogy program that is very popular around the world. The program is one of the easier-to-use genealogy programs available today. It is also available in several different languages.

Now the Heredis producers in France have announced a major update for 2020 that includes:

Gelocating place subdivisions

Zoom in on the World with bordering places

Zoom in on a place

A new family tree mapping Midnight blue theme Customs reports (sources and places)

And other improvements!

The full announcement may be found in a detailed PDF file available at: http://eogn.com/images/2020/Press%20release-Heredis2020.pdf.