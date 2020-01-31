New Imperial Calendars & Durham Parish Registers Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Britain, Royal and Imperial Calendars 1767-1973

Do you have ancestors’ who worked in the public sector? Explore more than three million records from the Royal and Imperial Calendars from 1767 to 1973 to find out about their career. This expansive collection of records from The National Archives includes lists of all the official departments of state, and branches of public service, the law, the church, national or commercial companies and institutions, and many additional articles of public utility. Each record includes a transcript and original image.

The Imperial Calendars provide a valuable resource for tracing the whereabouts and careers of persons employed in various posts in the public sphere from the 1800s to 1973. As quoted in the 1809 Calendar, it contains “accurate lists of all the official departments of state, and branches of public service; the law; the church; national or commercial companies and institutions; and many additional articles of public utility.” The later calendars from the 20 century evolved to include the Civil Service List and additional departments such as Home Office and Treasury.

Durham Baptisms

Over 28,000 new addictions covering 9 parishes across the county are now available to search. These transcripts and images reveal not only your ancestor’s name but also their parents’ names. You will also discover their occupations and where they lived.

Durham Marriages

Search over 7,000 new records covering 9 Durham parishes have been added to the collection. Parish registers can reveal details of your relative’s marriage centuries before civil registrations began. Discover your ancestor’s marriage date, marriage place, and your ancestor’s father’s name.

Durham Burials

Over 66,000 new additions covering 11 parishes have been added to the collection. Find out where your ancestor is buried, where they lived and additional relatives to add to your growing family tree

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we are delighted to welcome 71,598 additional pages to the collection as well as five brand new titles, including:

Leinster Reporter – 1897-1925, 1927-1928

Caernarvon & Denbigh Herald – 1850-1872, 1874-1877, 1897

Times of India – 1861-1865, 1867-1888

Wakefield Express – 1879, 1892, 1897-1898, 1902, 1911, 1918

South Notts Echo – 1919-1923, 1927-1939