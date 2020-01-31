So…Who is Randy Majors and What is the randymajors.com Research Hub Anyway?

Randy Majors is well-known within the genealogy community. He is the person who has created all those add-ons for Google Maps, adding county lines and much more information to the maps than what Google ever imagined.

To read a LOT of Randy’s past announcements by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+%22Randy+Majors.

Randy is now looking to expand. He wrote:

I finally decided to figure out what I’m doing and create kind of a goal/mission with my website to give people a flavor of what I’m trying to do with it. I posted about it here:

https://www.randymajors.com/2020/01/sowhat-is-randymajorscom-research-hub.html

Interesting reading! I’d suggest you check it out by clicking on the above link.