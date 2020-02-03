Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

Book Review: Strange, Amazing, and Funny Events that Happened during the Revolutionary War

How Many Ancestors Do You Have?

All Modern Humans Have Neanderthal DNA, New Research Finds

Massachusetts Governor Seeks to Cut Access to Public Domain Records

RootsTech 2020 Announces Free Livestream Schedule

Announcing a New Update of Heredis, the Genealogy Software Available for both Windows and Macintosh: the 2020 Version

Announcing the 24-Hour Genealogy Webinar Marathon, an Unprecedented Event Hosted by MyHeritage

Genealogy Documentary ‘Railroad Ties’

So…Who is Randy Majors and What is the randymajors.com Research Hub Anyway?

The UCSB Library Invites You to Discover and Listen to its Online Archive of Cylinder Recordings

Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois Seeks Help with Identifying Tombstone Photos

A New Collection of Irish Oral Histories Celebrating the History and Culture of the Irish Language in Boston Is Now Available Online

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to Create Database of Victims and Survivors

Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine announces Transcription Tuesday 2020

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 27 January 2020

New Imperial Calendars & Durham Parish Registers Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

