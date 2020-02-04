A Court Tried To Force Ancestry.com To Open Up Its DNA Database To Police. The Company Said No.

· February 4, 2020 · DNA, Legal Affairs · No Comments

From an article by Peter Aldhous in the BuzzFeed News web site:

“Ancestry.com, the largest DNA testing company in the world, was served a search warrant to give police access to its database of some 16 million DNA profiles, but the company did not comply.

“Ancestry received one request seeking access to Ancestry’s DNA database through a search warrant,” the company revealed in its 2019 transparency report released last week. “Ancestry challenged the warrant on jurisdictional grounds and did not provide any customer data in response.”

“[Ancestry] told BuzzFeed News by email, adding: ‘The warrant was improperly served on Ancestry and we did not provide any access or customer data in response. Ancestry has not received any follow up from law enforcement on this matter.’”

You can read the full story in the BuzzFeed News web site at: http://bit.ly/2Upw6Ji.

