Call for Papers: Elizabethan Ancestors

The following announcement was written by the organizers of Elizabethan Ancestors:

Elizabethan Ancestors

Genealogy from the age of Elizabeth Tudor to Elizabeth Windsor

The Society of Genealogists and the Halsted Trust are coming together to host a major family history conference in 2021

3rd to 5th September 2021

@

The Radisson Blu Hotel, East Midlands Airport

The conference lectures will be aimed at family historians interested in tracing ancestors as far as they can and as wide as they can.

The conference lectures and after dinner talks are expected to feature nationally and internationally known genealogical speakers but the organisers will also look favourably on new talks and subjects that have not been presented before. To learn more about forthcoming news on the conference see the Elizabethan Ancestors web pages https://www.elizabethanancestors.org.uk/ or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ElizabethanAncestors/

Submit your proposals (maximum 5) at https://forms.gle/SfDxHhzJSXsR9TF29

Deadline for Submissions — 1st September 2020

Conference Themes

The Conference Committee is inviting submissions for papers and presentations on a variety of themes and suggests submission topics and these to include, amongst others:

The application of DNA to early ancestry; research beyond parish registers, migration to the Americas; Immigration to the UK; underused genealogy sources; problems of researching in the 20th century; the effect of marital breakdown and cohabitation on genealogy; tracing living relatives; cousins and DNA; probate records; court records – civil, criminal and the church; researching World War II; digitising the documents; heraldry as genealogical source; researching the 1950s and 1960s; records of commonwealth countries;

These are just some ideas the conference organisers thought of. We are sure you can suggest others and look forward to hearing them.

Sessions will generally limited to fifty minutes plus a ten-minute question-and-answer session.

ALL lecturers are expected to provide a synopsis of the lecture and biographical information as part of the submission. If accepted this, along with a photograph will be published and used for publicity purposed. ALL lecturers are expected to provide syllabus material (hand-outs, notes or copies of slides or presentations as word documents or PDF files) a month before the event and which will be made be available to attendees in electronic form either through the conference webpages or as a conference CD. Syllabus materials will be due 5th August 2021 and are required for each lecture or workshop presentation

Guidelines

Submissions for a talk for the conference should be made online through the Elizabethan Ancestors website www.elizabethanancestors.org.uk which will require the following information

Speaker’s full name, address, telephone and email address.

Lecture title, not to exceed fourteen words, and a brief but comprehensive outline

Short summary of the lecture; word count not to exceed 100 words, which will be used in the program and pre conference publicity if selected.

Brief speaker biography, not to exceed 100 words.

Speakers are expected to use an electronic presentation program, such as Powerpoint. The conference will provide the laptop, data projector, VGA cable, stand and power. Talks using OHPs will NOT be accepted.

Individuals may submit a maximum of 5 proposals.

Speakers selected by the conference and who are not sponsored elsewhere, will receive a speaker’s fee and reasonable travel expenses, within the UK, agreed in advance with the organisers after acceptance of the submission. Speakers will also receive complimentary day delegate conference registration.

Sponsorship opportunities

Sponsorship for individual lectures and lecturers may be agreed with the organisers. Speakers who have their sessions sponsored will receive a complimentary day delegate conference registration. Compensation and travel expenses are at the discretion of the sponsoring organization.

Questions. Contact the Conference Team on email: speakers@elizabethanancestors.org.uk