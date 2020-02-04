Interment.net adds 176,000 Cemetery Records in the Month of January 2020

· February 4, 2020 · Online Sites · One Comment

The following is an announcement written by Interment.net:

Over 176,000 Cemetery Records Added in January 2020

Now online with free access at Interment.net

February 1, 2020, Menifee, CA — Interment.net published 176,172 cemetery records covering 41 cemeteries across 12 states, 1 province, and 2 countries, in the month of January 2020. They are now available for free viewing to the general public by visiting www.interment.net/new.htm

These records were acquired genealogists, city and county offices, and cemetery sextons. Most of these records include dates of birth, death, and burial, and many include plot locations and names of funeral homes.

Geographic localities covered in these records…

  • Quebec, Canada (Brome, Compton, Drummond, Megantic, Richmond, Shefford, Sherbrooke, and Wolfe counties)
  • Connecticut (Hartford County)
  • Florida (Broward County)
  • Illinois (DeKalb County)
  • Iowa (Boone & Polk counties)
  • Minnesota (Washington County)
  • North Carolina (Mecklenburg County)
  • Ohio (Cuyahoga, Miami, and Tuscarawas counties)
  • Pennsylvania (Bucks & Dauphin counties)
  • Texas (Harris County)
  • Washington (Clark County)
  • Wisconsin (Columbia & Manitowoc counties)
  • Wyoming (Johnson County)

All records were left unedited to reflect the same information exactly as appears from their original sources.

Since 1997, Interment.net has published transcriptions of cemetery records acquired from genealogists, government agencies, churches, and cemetery sextons. To date, more than 25 million records are available online for free, unlimited access.

Genealogists may browse or search the full archive, or contribute their transcriptions, by visiting www.interment.net

One Comment

John Mills February 4, 2020 at 6:05 pm

Interesting that they ignore all standard practices of security and publish the contributors e-mail addresses in full. The e-mail bots surfing the net must be having a field day.

Like

Reply

