An interesting story about competitive DNA firms may be found in an article by Peter Aldhous in the BuzzFeed News web site at: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/family-tree-dna-parabon-fbi-foia.
This DNA Testing Firm Said it wanted to Bring Closure to Families of Murder Victims. Then It Blocked a Rival from Using Its Database to Solve Crimes.
Dick Eastman · February 5, 2020 · DNA · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 24 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 50 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
This newsletter is sponsored by MyHeritage.
Dick Eastman is adamant that he will never write content influenced by or paid for by an advertiser. All opinions expressed here are those of Dick Eastman and him alone, unless clearly stated otherwise.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!
Click here to renew an existing Plus Edition subscription.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition at: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
You may renew an existing Plus Edition subscription at: https://https://eognplus.com/amember/member.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook and Twitter.
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- This DNA Testing Firm Said it wanted to Bring Closure to Families of Murder Victims. Then It Blocked a Rival from Using Its Database to Solve Crimes.
- A Court Tried To Force Ancestry.com To Open Up Its DNA Database To Police. The Company Said No.
- Call for Papers: Elizabethan Ancestors
- Interment.net adds 176,000 Cemetery Records in the Month of January 2020
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
- Announcing a New Update of Heredis, the Genealogy Software Available for both Windows and Macintosh: the 2020 Version
- So…Who is Randy Majors and What is the randymajors.com Research Hub Anyway?
- Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine announces Transcription Tuesday 2020
- All Modern Humans Have Neanderthal DNA, New Research Finds
- New Imperial Calendars & Durham Parish Registers Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
- Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com
- Massachusetts Governor Seeks to Cut Access to Public Domain Records
- Genealogy Documentary ‘Railroad Ties’
- A New Collection of Irish Oral Histories Celebrating the History and Culture of the Irish Language in Boston Is Now Available Online
- Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to Create Database of Victims and Survivors
- Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois Seeks Help with Identifying Tombstone Photos
- The UCSB Library Invites You to Discover and Listen to its Online Archive of Cylinder Recordings
- Announcing the 24-Hour Genealogy Webinar Marathon, an Unprecedented Event Hosted by MyHeritage
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- A Court Tried To Force Ancestry.com To Open Up Its DNA Database To Police. The Company Said No.
- Interment.net adds 176,000 Cemetery Records in the Month of January 2020
- So...Who is Randy Majors and What is the randymajors.com Research Hub Anyway?
- Call for Papers: Elizabethan Ancestors
- All Modern Humans Have Neanderthal DNA, New Research Finds
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- Massachusetts Governor Seeks to Cut Access to Public Domain Records
- How Many Ancestors Do You Have?
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- RootsTech 2020 Announces Free Livestream Schedule
Categories
- Announcements (149)
- Books (221)
- Business News (183)
- CD-ROM (5)
- Cloud Services (70)
- Conferences (409)
- Current Affairs (421)
- DNA (361)
- Education (117)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (12)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (2)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (191)
- Hardware (116)
- Help Wanted (26)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (412)
- Humor (22)
- Legal Affairs (253)
- Music (10)
- Off Topic (95)
- Online Sites (1,345)
- Opinion (8)
- People (240)
- Photography (106)
- Plus Edition Article (16)
- Podcast (8)
- Preservation (210)
- Privacy (2)
- Scams (16)
- Societies (308)
- Software (325)
- Sponsor (15)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (143)
- Travel (71)
- Uncategorized (81)
- Video & Television (169)
- Web/Tech (15)
- Webinars & Podcasts (16)
- Weblogs (3)
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
I’d love the company! Are you available for lunch? Dinner?
February 15, 2020 – Pastfinders Annual Mid-Winter Genealogy Conference – Clermont, Florida
26 to 29 February 2020 – RootsTech 2020 Conference – Salt Lake City, Utah
20 to 23 May 2020 – National Genealogical Society Annual Conference – Salt Lake City, Utah
19 to 26 July 2020 – Genealogy Cruise to Bermuda and to Newport, Rhode Island with Cruise Everything
25 and 26 October 2020 – MyHeritage LIVE 2020 in Tel Aviv. Israel
Blog Stats
- 12,396,339 hits
Recent Comments