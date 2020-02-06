Florida Militia Muster Rolls, 1826-1900 are Now Online

These muster rolls, selected from three separate series of militia records in the Florida State Archives’ holdings, are rosters of officers and men in Florida militia units dating from 1826 to about 1900. Some of the muster rolls were submitted by groups of volunteers asking to be recognized by the state government as militia units, while others are reports for units already in existence. A few of the earlier rolls document the activation of Florida militiamen for national service, particularly during the Second Seminole War (1835-1842). Most of the documents, however, are not related to military service in any particular war.

Columbia County volunteers for the Spanish-American war

Generally, each muster roll provides the name of the unit, the county or community where it was established, a date, and a list of the officers and men in the unit at that time. A boon for genealogists, some rolls also include physical descriptions of the members or information about their occupation.

You can read more an also access these records at: https://www.floridamemory.com/collections/muster_rolls/.