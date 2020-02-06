Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson Weighs Legal Action Over Seattle National Archives Closure

· February 6, 2020 · Legal Affairs · One Comment

This is a follow-up to the earlier article, Genealogical Forum of Oregon Objects to Seattle National Archives Closure, that is available at: http://bit.ly/2S7S0iZ:

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has said his office is considering the possibility of a lawsuit against the federal government in the wake of the decision over the weekend by the Office of Management and Budget and the National Archives and Records Administration to close and sell the Seattle National Archives facility.

“I know the one thing that has stopped [the Trump Administration] from taking actions that I think are unlawful and unconstitutional and that’s a federal lawsuit, so that’s what we’re focused on,” Ferguson said. “Now look, the overall policy, do I think it’s outrageous? It’s crazy. Yes, for all the reasons you’ve already talked about, right? It makes no sense, and to take the history, the federal history of our region, and send it thousands of miles away will have a huge impact on a lot of folks and tribes here in our community.”

You can read more in an article by Feliks Banel in the MYNorthwest web site at: https://mynorthwest.com/1689663/bob-ferguson-legal-action-seattle-national-archives-closure/.

One Comment

Karen Campbell February 6, 2020 at 2:40 pm

I’m a Washington State resident and Bob is my hero! I hope he proceeds with a lawsuit against the feds regarding this.

Like

Reply

