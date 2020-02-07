Historic Archives of Collapsed Thomas Cook Have Been Sold to the Record Office for Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland

This could be a great resource for genealogists researching employees of Thomas Cook Travel. It also contains some passenger lists but certainly not all of them. Quoting from an article by Paul Grinnell in the Peterborough Telegraph web site:

The archives that were for years stored in the Thomas Cook offices in Bretton and more recently at Lynch Wood have been sold to the Record Office for Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland. The record office, which is run by Leicestershire County Council with Leicester City Council and Rutland County Council, secured the right to house the internationally significant collection following a bidding process following the holiday giant’s collapse last year with the loss of at least 1,000 jobs in Peterborough.

The entire Thomas Cook archive, which encompasses records from the earliest days of package travel right up to the modern day, is now being transferred to the record office in Wigston, Leicester.

The collection is made up of thousands of individual items, including minute books and staff records, posters, travel guides and timetables. It also features 60,000 photographic images and souvenirs from Thomas Cook’s 178-year history, including glass and china, uniforms through the ages and even a model of a Nile steamer.

The enterprising Thomas Cook organised his first excursion, a rail journey for 500 passengers from Leicester to Loughborough for just one shilling on July 5, 1841.

The archive will be the single largest collection at the record office, which has six miles of shelving representing 1,000 years of the history of Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland.