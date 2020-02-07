New Records from Britain, North America and Beyond Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

British In India

We’ve enhanced this collection with over 7,000 new and exclusive records. Brought online in partnership with the Society of Genealogists, the latest additions include both a transcript with all the vital details about your family members and an image of the original record. These newest updates cover surnames beginning with the letters J and K.

This ever-expanding collection includes entries of births, marriages, divorces and deaths in the British Raj between 1664 and 1961. They’ll help you learn more about relatives who lived and worked in the thriving subcontinent generations ago. If your family has roots in British India, be sure to also explore our exclusive British India Office and East India Company records from the British Library.

Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions

Family from ‘God’s Own County’? Find their final resting places with over 10,000 additional memorial inscriptions. These new updates come from Calderdale Family History Society and cover the following parishes:

Barkisland, Halifax Booth, Halifax Clifton, Brighouse Cragg Vale Rastrick, Brighouse Southowram, Halifax



Check our extensive list for details of the other 150-plus Yorkshire parishes covered in this exclusive collection.

Memorial inscriptions can reveal important details for your family tree. In these records, you’ll get names, birth and death years and memorial locations.

PERiodical Source Index (PERSI)

Over 7,000 images have been added covering a variety of PERSI publications, perfect for fleshing out family stories. The new periodical titles that have been added are:

Vermont Quarterly Gazetteer: A Historical Magazine / Bound With New Title: Vermont Historical Gazetteer Recherches Historiques Cambridge Historical Society Publications/proceedings Archivium Hibernicum / Irish Historical Records Queen City Heritage / Ohio Valley History Connecticut Historical Society Collections



Simply filter by periodical to get to the latest additions.

The power of PERSI shouldn’t be underestimated. It can add copious colour and context to your family research. Here’s how.

Canadian Directories & Almanacs

We’re launching this brand new collection with records from the province of Prince Edward Island. More will be added from across Canada over the coming months.

The eclectic mix of five directories cover the late 19th century from 1880 to 1899. The titles included are:

Frederick’s Prince Edward Island Directory McMillian’s Agricultural and Nautical Almanac McMullan’s Almanac Teare’s Directory & Hand Book Of The Province of Prince Edward Island The Prince Edward Island Almanac



Directories and almanacs provide a window into the past, revealing what it would have been like for your ancestor in their community at the time. They’re also handy when it comes to tracing house history.