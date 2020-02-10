Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Lifestyles in the Seventeenth Century

A Court Tried To Force Ancestry.com To Open Up Its DNA Database To Police. The Company Said No.

Ancestry Announces Lay-Offs and a Change in Corporate Focus on the Family History Business

Layoffs at Genetic Testing Companies Reflect the Changing Market

This DNA Testing Firm Said it wanted to Bring Closure to Families of Murder Victims. Then It Blocked a Rival from Using Its Database to Solve Crimes.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson Weighs Legal Action Over Seattle National Archives Closure

Family History Hosting Announces GEDCOM Assessment v1.03

Museum Of Chinese In America Archives “Very Much Salvageable” After Fire

Florida Militia Muster Rolls, 1826-1900 are Now Online

Interment.net adds 176,000 Cemetery Records in the Month of January 2020

New Records from Britain, North America and Beyond Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Historic Archives of Collapsed Thomas Cook Have Been Sold to the Record Office for Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland

Call for Papers: Elizabethan Ancestors

SnipTag – a Helper Macintosh App for Genealogists

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

