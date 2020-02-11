Why Mapping Your Family History Will Help You At Work

· February 11, 2020 · Genealogy Basics · No Comments

According to an article by Remy Blumenfeld and published in Forbes: Your family’s story, including things you may not have been told, have a big effect on what you see as being ‘normal’ in your behavior and relationships. He then goes on to describe the value of family mapping.

NOTE: Family Mapping is not a standard tool of genealogists. Instead, family mapping describes the use of genograms, a frequently-used tool of psychologists and others. Wikipedia describes the use of genograms as:

“A genogram is a pictorial display of a person’s family relationships and medical history. It goes beyond a traditional family tree by allowing the user to visualize hereditary patterns and psychological factors that punctuate relationships. It can be used to identify repetitive patterns of behavior and to recognize hereditary tendencies.”

 

You can learn more about genograms at Genograms: What They Are & How to Do Them at http://bit.ly/2tS065U.

Remy Blumenfeld’s article may be found at: http://bit.ly/2SwgUHS.

