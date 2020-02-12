New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 10 February 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch.org has added millions of free historical church and civil records to its collections from Denmark, France, and Pennsylvania USA. Millions more are now easily searched from Africa, American Samoa, the United Kingdom, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Gibraltar, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Nova Scotia, and the United States.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|264
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|4,335
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium Births and Baptisms, 1560-1890
|16,826
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|114,864
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|21
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|5,006
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|3,744
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada Marriages, 1661-1949
|34,923
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|68
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|92
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|2,343
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|110
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2018
|607,152
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica Baptisms, 1700-1915
|3,745
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark Baptisms, 1618-1923
|2,088,716
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Baptisms, 1726-1924
|18,410
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Marriages, 1743-1929
|22,691
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador Baptisms, 1680-1930
|22,831
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|38
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|1,133
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|40
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|24
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|19
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|90
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|353
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|6,353
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|Great Britain Marriages, 1797-1988
|1,355
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Morbihan, Parish and Civil Registration, 1536-1894
|1,586,768
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Saône-et-Loire, Parish and Civil Registration, 1530-1892
|4,140,622
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Gibraltar
|Gibraltar Marriages, 1879-1918
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Honduras
|Honduras Marriages, 1800-1910
|579
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|India
|India Marriages, 1792-1948
|9,770
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland Deaths, 1864-1870
|753,398
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Isle of Man
|Isle of Man Marriages, 1606–1911
|34,217
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica Births and Baptisms, 1752-1920
|44,346
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880
|1,930
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941
|16,904
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands Deaths and Burials, 1668-1945
|5,359
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Paraguay
|Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015
|62,172
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|9,931
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|22
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|19,853
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|1,172
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|1,470
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|218
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|55,756
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|19
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|12,538
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|6
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|10,622
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s
|25,180
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916
|23,338
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California Deaths and Burials, 1776-2000
|594,261
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|488
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|130
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|91,439
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007
|6,950
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Eastport, Arrival Manifests, 1924-1956
|21,548
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois Deaths and Burials, 1749-1999
|571,558
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Cook County Deaths, 1878-1994
|4,350
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana Deaths and Burials, 1750-1993
|145,186
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records
|55
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records
|19,359
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kansas, Swedish Church Vital Records, 1861-1918
|21
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|259
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|50
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, World War I Records, 1918-1941
|145,565
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Mississippi Deaths and Burials, 1822-1921
|35,363
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|39
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|41,027
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Essex County, Superintendent of Soldiers’ Burials, 1776-1979
|13
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|3,957
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Deaths and Burials, 1720-1999
|1,154,788
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Marriages, 1709-1940
|219,830
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966
|77
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966
|50,942
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|South Carolina Deaths and Burials, 1816-1990
|84,050
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, State and Territorial Censuses, 1829-1920
|0
|7,123
|Added images to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, South Lead City Cemetery, Card Index of Deaths, 1912-1966
|113
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913
|100
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deaths and Burials, 1867-1961
|8,467
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|10,849
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah Births and Christenings, 1892-1941
|39,134
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Vermont Births and Christenings, 1765-1908
|126
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|1,445
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
