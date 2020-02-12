New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 10 February 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch.org has added millions of free historical church and civil records to its collections from Denmark, France, and Pennsylvania USA. Millions more are now easily searched from Africa, American Samoa, the United Kingdom, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Gibraltar, Brazil, the Dominican Republic,  Nova Scotia, and the United States.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 264 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 4,335 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium Births and Baptisms, 1560-1890 16,826 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 114,864 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 21 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 5,006 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 3,744 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada Marriages, 1661-1949 34,923 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 68 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 92 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 2,343 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 110 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2018 607,152 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica Baptisms, 1700-1915 3,745 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark Baptisms, 1618-1923 2,088,716 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Baptisms, 1726-1924 18,410 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Marriages, 1743-1929 22,691 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador Baptisms, 1680-1930 22,831 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 38 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 1,133 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 40 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 24 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 19 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 90 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 353 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 6,353 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England Great Britain Marriages, 1797-1988 1,355 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Morbihan, Parish and Civil Registration, 1536-1894 1,586,768 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Saône-et-Loire, Parish and Civil Registration, 1530-1892 4,140,622 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Gibraltar Gibraltar Marriages, 1879-1918 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Honduras Honduras Marriages, 1800-1910 579 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
India India Marriages, 1792-1948 9,770 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland Deaths, 1864-1870 753,398 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Isle of Man Isle of Man Marriages, 1606–1911 34,217 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Jamaica Jamaica Births and Baptisms, 1752-1920 44,346 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Jamaica Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880 1,930 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Luxembourg Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941 16,904 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands Deaths and Burials, 1668-1945 5,359 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Paraguay Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015 62,172 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 9,931 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 22 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 19,853 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 1,172 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,470 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 218 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 55,756 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 19 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 12,538 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 6 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 10,622 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s 25,180 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916 23,338 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California Deaths and Burials, 1776-2000 594,261 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 488 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 130 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 91,439 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 6,950 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Eastport, Arrival Manifests, 1924-1956 21,548 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois Deaths and Burials, 1749-1999 571,558 0 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Cook County Deaths, 1878-1994 4,350 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana Deaths and Burials, 1750-1993 145,186 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records 55 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records 19,359 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kansas, Swedish Church Vital Records, 1861-1918 21 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 259 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 50 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, World War I Records, 1918-1941 145,565 0 New indexed records collection
United States Mississippi Deaths and Burials, 1822-1921 35,363 0 New indexed records collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 39 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 41,027 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Essex County, Superintendent of Soldiers’ Burials, 1776-1979 13 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 3,957 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Deaths and Burials, 1720-1999 1,154,788 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Marriages, 1709-1940 219,830 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 77 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 50,942 0 New indexed records collection
United States South Carolina Deaths and Burials, 1816-1990 84,050 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, State and Territorial Censuses, 1829-1920 0 7,123 Added images to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, South Lead City Cemetery, Card Index of Deaths, 1912-1966 113 0 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913 100 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deaths and Burials, 1867-1961 8,467 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 10,849 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah Births and Christenings, 1892-1941 39,134 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Vermont Births and Christenings, 1765-1908 126 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 1,445 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

