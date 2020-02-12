UK’s 2021 Census Could Be the Last

According to an article by Danny Shaw published in the BBC News web site:

The 2021 census could be the last one ever to be carried out, the UK’s national statistician has revealed.

Prof Sir Ian Diamond said he was examining cheaper alternatives to the 10-yearly compulsory questionnaire delivered to every UK household.

The census, which has been conducted for almost 200 years, provides valuable population information to help councils and the government plan services.

But Sir Ian said he was “hopeful” data from other sources could replace it.

“The census is frankly as good as it is possible to get,” he said.

“Let’s see if we can get to a similar place, more quickly, using different strategies.”

Details may be found at https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-51468919.

The census records have always been one of the most valuable sources of information for genealogists, historians, statisticians, public health officials, and a number of other groups. You have to wonder if this proposed “data from other sources” will be as useful.