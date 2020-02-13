New Home Sought for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society’s Collection

· February 13, 2020 · Announcements · No Comments

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society needs a new home in or near Lincoln, Nebraska for its 8,000-piece collection. The collection’s been housed at the Union College library for the past 30 years. But the college has decided to turn the collection space into a student tutoring center. Michael George is the genealogical society president, and he told the Lincoln Journal Star the society has until mid-March to find a new place or the collection will go into storage. The collection includes items such as a 1924 Tobias telephone directory and an index to the marriage records of Lancaster County from 1866 to 1893.

The society’s web page may be found at https://llcgs.info/ with its “Contact Us” page at https://llcgs.info/contact.php.

