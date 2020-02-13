Nearly 3,000 Icelanders have visited Íslendingabók.is – a database containing genealogical information about the inhabitants of Iceland – to examine their kinship with composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, Mbl reports. Hildur became the first Icelander* to win an Oscar on Sunday, February 9, for her original score for the film Joker.

Heavy Traffic

In response to an inquiry from Mbl, deCODE genetics – a research company that manages the website Íslendingabók.is in collaboration with anti-virus software entrepreneur Friðrik Skúlason – replied that search queries relating to Hildur Guðnadóttir had caused a considerable increase in traffic on the site (traffic increased by roughly a quarter).

Hundreds of users had examined their kinship to the composer in the days leading up to the Oscars, and on Sunday, February 9, a total of 314 users did the same, resulting in a 5% increase in traffic on the site.

Proud “Cousins”

Several Icelanders have shared the results of their queries on social media, among the comedian and former Mayor of Reykjavík, Jón Gnarr, who declared that he was proud of his “cousin” (Jón Gnarr and Hildur Guðnadóttir are eighth cousins).

You can read more n an article by Ragnar Tómas in the Iceland Review web site at: https://www.icelandreview.com/news/oscar-win-leads-thousands-of-icelanders-to-genealogical-site/‘