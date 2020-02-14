18 Million New Marriages, Parish Records and Christian Leaders Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

We’ve added a shed-load of romantic family records and plenty more besides this week. Here’s what’s new.

A massive of tranche of just under 18 million new records have joined this ever-growing collection of wedding records. The latest updates cover marriages in Texas between 1837 and 2010.

When complete, our US marriage collection will be the largest single collection of its kind online. It already includes over 200 million marriage records covering 450 years of US history and many of the entries are exclusive to Findmypast. Find your family’s love stories in these cherished documents today.

When you’ve found your ancestors’ marriage records, you could go one step further and trace the person who officiated their ceremonies in this unique collection of worldwide ministers.

Stretching from 1051 to 2016, these records are really useful for anyone with a man of the cloth in their family tree. They’ll tell you where they served, their religion and they also prove handy for pinpointing parishes around the globe.

Exclusive to Findmypast, another 39,000 records from Huddersfield & District Family History Society have been added to this mammoth county collection. The updates cover 11 churches in Huddersfield and the surrounding area and date from 1630-1917. Parishes included are:

Holmfirth, Congregational Holmfirth, Holy Trinity Holmfirth, Wesleyan Chapel Honley, Southgate Primitive Wesleyan Honley, St Mary Honley, Wesleyan Chapel Huddersfield, High Street Methodist Huddersfield, St Andrew Huddersfield, St Mark Huddersfield, St Thomas Kirkheaton, Houses Hill Methodist



As well as uncovering important details in these new baptisms, be sure to check for more Yorkshire family milestones in the marriages, burials and banns from this same collection.

We’ve updated these Scottish burial records with 38,000 new registers from the burgh of Perth, 1794-1855.

The records reveal useful details for your family tree including birth year, death and burial dates, age at death and burial place. You’ll see a list of the places covered on the record search page.

Five brand new papers have joined our ever-growing collection this week:

As well as our brand new arrivals, you can also explore more years in newspapers already in the archive, namely;