DNA Test Results are Life-Changing for a Connecticut Man

February 14, 2020

If you have your DNA tested, please make sure you are prepared for surprising changes, even confusion and huge emotional upheavals.

For instance, Enfield, Connecticut resident Ryan Simpson bought a DNA test kit when it was on sale. He later said, “I was not expecting to find anything other am I really Irish? Or am I really German? Or something like that.” Instead, he found out that the man he thought was his father was not even related to him. Simpson started asking his parents some questions.

The full story is available in an article by Caitlin Burchill in the NBC Connecticut web site at: http://bit.ly/2OTN8f8.

Question: who are your TRUE relatives? Are you mentally prepared to find out?

One Comment

David February 14, 2020 at 1:53 pm

Not surprised at all. I helped a man who is not computer-savvy. The father he always thought to be, even on birth certificates, etc.

Turned out he wasn’t his father (of old New England stock). His birth father was Jewish of Eastern Europe.

