MyHeritage Offers Free Access to Marriage Records for Valentine’s Day

· February 14, 2020 · Announcements, Online Sites · No Comments

Show me a genealogist who isn’t interested in marriage records. I bet you cannot find one!

Here is a special offer from MyHeritage (the sponsor of this newsletter) that probably will interest you:

Click on the above image to access the free records. The offer expires on 18 February 2020.

You probably will also want to check out the new MyHeritage In Color™ tool at https://www.myheritage.com/incolor as lots of people are posting incredible wedding photos of their ancestors, colorized for the first time.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: