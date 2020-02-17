MyHeritage (the sponsor of this newsletter) has obviously had great success with the newly-launched service that offers computer-generated color enhancement of old black-and-white photographs. See https://blog.eogn.com/2020/02/12/myheritage-in-color-breakthrough-feature-to-colorize-family-photos/ for the original announcement.
Photographs courtesy of David Allen Lambert
In the first 5 days since the service was launched, more than a million photos have been colorized — and the numbers keep growing. You can read more about the service and also see a number of colorized photos and testimonials published on various social media sites in an article in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/02/myheritage-in-color-goes-viral-over-a-million-photos-already-colorized/.
Recent Comments