You are Invited to Join Me and Other Newsletter readers for Dinner after the RootsTech Conference

Here are the details:

Are you planning on attending the RootsTech conference this year? Would you like to join a large group of genealogists for dinner on Saturday evening? If so, you are invited!

RootsTech 2020 promises to be the biggest genealogy conference in the world! It will be held on February 26 through 29 in Salt Lake City. I have written several times about RootsTech 2020 (see https://blog.eogn.com/2020/02/11/will-i-see-you-at-rootstech-2020/ for my latest article). Of course, a lot more information is also available at https://www.rootstech.org/salt-lake.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend this year’s RootsTech conference and I expect that will include many readers of this newsletter. If you are planning to attend the conference, would you like to join me and a bunch of other newsletter readers for dinner on Saturday evening after the conference ends? That will be on February 29 at the Radisson Hotel, 215 W S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. The location literally is just a few steps from the Salt Palace conference center. And yes, if you have attended one of my previous dinners after RootsTech, this year’s dinner is in the same hotel as the last few years and probably in the same room as always. (I am waiting for confirmation of the exact room.)

You are invited!

You can make a reservation now! You are invited to join us if:

You subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter or…

You subscribe to the Standard Edition newsletter or…

If you occasionally read the newsletter online or…

If you have heard of the newsletter or…

If you promise to read the newsletter in the future or…

If you are a genealogist who has no other place else to go Saturday night after the end of the conference.

In other words, everyone is invited. You also may bring your spouse or significant other (or both!) or anyone else who would like to join us. In fact, if you have 3 or 4 or even more friends who would also like to join us, bring them along! You will need a ticket for each person, however. It will be difficult to explain to your significant other why he or she has to sit in the hotel room while you go out to dinner with a group of genealogists only because you forgot to purchase an additional ticket!

NOTE: This dinner is unofficial. That is, it is sponsored by myself and is not affiliated in any way with the RootsTech conference. If you have questions or complaints (or even compliments!) about the Saturday evening EOGN Dinner, please contact me directly at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman. Please do not contact the conference organizers as they are not involved with this dinner in any way and probably won’t be able to answer your questions. In fact, they won’t even know about the EOGN dinner unless they happen to read this article.

We will meet at the Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown for drinks and appetizers between 6:30 and 7:30 pm on February 29 (Leap Year Day!), shortly after the close of the RootsTech conferences. It is the same hotel as previous dinners after the RootsTech conferences. The Radisson Hotel is conveniently located, has a lot of room for us, and past meals at the Radisson were delicious. You are invited to join us for an informal gathering before dinner when the cash bar opens at 6:30 pm. Feel free to walk in anytime after 6:30. Dinner will be served at 7:30.

The location is a very short walk from the conference site. If you walk out the side door of the Salt Palace Convention Center, you will be exposed to the cold winter air for about fifteen seconds before you walk into the warm and cozy lobby of the Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown.

In fact, even wheelchairs will be able to travel the very short distance from the convention center to the dinner location.

We have a reserved private banquet room at the Radisson. It will be a genealogists-only evening! Dinner will be buffet style and you can sit with friends or not, as you wish. I suggest you sit at a table with a least a few strangers, then convert them into new-found friends during the evening.

The agenda is simple: there isn’t one.

There will be no presentations, no programs, and little of anything else in the way of organization. I probably will offer a few opening remarks but not much else. Rumor has it there will be a few door prizes, however.

This is a chance to sit with friends, even new friends, and to relax over a meal and discuss genealogy or any other topic except for politics, religion, or “which sports team is the best.” Those topics are forbidden. Everything else is available to you.

If you know anyone who has ever attended a previous EOGN Dinner, ask them if they enjoyed it.

The menu will be buffet style:

Italian Antipasti Appetizers Served from 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm:

Cured Italian meats: salami, prosciutto di Parma, spicy capiccola and marinated mozzarella and gorgonzola dolce

Vegetable antipasto to include: caponata, roasted peppers with pesto, sun dried tomatoes in olive oil, artichoke hearts, grilled asparagus, olives and balsamic pearl onions

Bakery basket with Artisan breads

Italian Style Dinner Buffet served at 7:30pm:

Both Chicken Breast and Angus Beef

Bakery basket: artisan breads with balsamic and extra virgin olive

oil

Butcher blocks of cured Italian meats, prosciutto di parma, salami, and spicy capicolla

Chopped salad with hearts of romaine, frisee, radicchio, pear & gorgonzola cheese

Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella & pesto

Saffron risotto, roasted vegetables

Cannelloni with ricotta & spinach, plum tomato sauce and parmesan – reggiano cheese

Individual tiramisu

Desert

Freshly brewed regular and decaffeinated coffee, assorted teas, and lemonade or iced tea.

Last time, almost everyone commented on the good food served by the Radisson. I don’t think anyone ever left the dinner hungry!

If you have dietary restrictions, please drop me a note at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman to let me know and I will work with the hotel to see if we can accommodate your needs. I suspect the hotel can handle most requests but I won’t know for certain until we ask.

Reservations are required. To sign up for the dinner, go to: https://eogn.com/Dinner2020

Only those with advance reservations will be admitted. Payment must be made in advance. The charge is $50 per person and payment may be made with VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card, or PayPal. (Contact me first if you prefer to pay with Bitcoins.) The $50 charge includes everything at dinner except for sodas and alcoholic beverages. Those will be available at the cash bar.

Door prize? Who said door prize?

You could win a door prize. No promises here but I suspect there will be a door prize or two awarded to some lucky attendees.

The fine print:

OK, here’s how to attend the dinner: You absolutely MUST have a reservation in advance. No exceptions. Reservations are required and must be made no later than midnight, local Salt Lake City time, on Tuesday, February 25 as I have to tell the hotel the next morning how many meals to prepare. The hotel staff will then order the appropriate amount of food. The hotel’s management also needs to plan far enough in advance in order to not only have enough food but also enough staff members working that evening preparing and serving the meals.

Past experience has shown that these reservations fill up quickly. There will be no last-minute additions (unless someone cancels and you can obtain their ticket).

In fact, you need to make the reservation online and then print your own ticket(s) on your printer or save them on your smartphone and bring the ticket(s) with you. Tickets may be printed on paper or displayed in your cell phone’s screen. If you don’t have a a ticket available when you enter the room, I can still check on your status at the door but that will require a few seconds. Having a printed ticket or displayable ticket on your cell phone simply gets you admitted a few seconds earlier with no delays.

I’ll see you at dinner!

