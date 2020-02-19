Declutter Your Inbox. Subscribe to Email Newsletters Straight Into Inoreader

· February 19, 2020 · Off Topic, Software · No Comments

This article is off-topic. That is, it is not about genealogy, family history,DNA, or any related topic. However, I suspect many readers of this newsletter will find it interesting. It describes a better way of subscribing to all sorts of email newsletters by posting them to an RSS newsreader instead of cluttering up your email in-box.

Comment: I have been using RSS newsreaders for years to cut down on my workload and I would hate to read dozens of web sites without a newsreader. For details, read my earlier article, Is It Time to Try a Newsreader? at https://blog.eogn.com/2018/03/29/is-it-time-to-try-a-newsreader/.

Here is a quote from the Inoreader web site:

“Inoreader now allows you to subscribe to Email Newsletters just as regular RSS feeds. By creating a new Newsletter feed, you have the opportunity to create a unique email address where you can direct emails and read them just as regular articles.

To create a new Newsletter feed, click the plus (+) button in the sidebar and click “Add Newsletter”. A dialog will pop up, where you will be able to choose a name for your subscription and customize the email address.

“Immediately after you create the subscription, it will be ready to receive emails.”

Inoreader offers three different versions: FREE, Supporter, and Pro. See https://blog.inoreader.com/2020/02/declutter-your-inbox-subscribe-to-email-newsletters-straight-into-inoreader.html for the details.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: