This article is off-topic. That is, it is not about genealogy, family history,DNA, or any related topic. However, I suspect many readers of this newsletter will find it interesting. It describes a better way of subscribing to all sorts of email newsletters by posting them to an RSS newsreader instead of cluttering up your email in-box.

Comment: I have been using RSS newsreaders for years to cut down on my workload and I would hate to read dozens of web sites without a newsreader. For details, read my earlier article, Is It Time to Try a Newsreader? at https://blog.eogn.com/2018/03/29/is-it-time-to-try-a-newsreader/.

Here is a quote from the Inoreader web site:

“Inoreader now allows you to subscribe to Email Newsletters just as regular RSS feeds. By creating a new Newsletter feed, you have the opportunity to create a unique email address where you can direct emails and read them just as regular articles.

To create a new Newsletter feed, click the plus (+) button in the sidebar and click “Add Newsletter”. A dialog will pop up, where you will be able to choose a name for your subscription and customize the email address.

“Immediately after you create the subscription, it will be ready to receive emails.”

Inoreader offers three different versions: FREE, Supporter, and Pro. See https://blog.inoreader.com/2020/02/declutter-your-inbox-subscribe-to-email-newsletters-straight-into-inoreader.html for the details.