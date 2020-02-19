Geneanet Launches a New Service: Geneanet DNA

Another DNA testing service has launched online. According to Geneanet’s home page:

“With Geneanet DNA, let’s build the first European DNA database together

“Millions of you have already taken a genealogical DNA test. And more and more of you are asking to be able to upload their DNA data to Geneanet for finding new relatives.

“Geneanet now launches Geneanet DNA, a new beta test service which allows you to upload the raw data of a DNA test kit taken with any company, to compare it to other Geneanet members’ DNA data, and to find members whith whom you share DNA segments. You are going to find new relatives!

“You only have to download your raw DNA data from the site of your provider and to upload it to our database. It’s very easy and Geneanet helps you with tutorials if you have taken a DNA test kit at AncestryDNA, 23andMe, MyHeritage, FamilyTreeDNA or Living DNA.

“Geneanet deals with the rest of it thanks to powerful matching tools.”

You can read a lot more at: https://en.geneanet.org/genealogyblog/post/2020/02/geneanet-launches-geneanet-dna.