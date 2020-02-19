South Milwaukee Wants to Digitize Its Newspapers to Preserve the City’s History. But It Needs $15,000 to Do It

Hopefully, some genealogical or historical societies n the area can launch a fund drive or a GoFundMe campaign to help preserve old newspapers by digitizing them. According to an article by Erik S. Hamley in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The South Milwaukee Library has three drawers of microfilm but none if it can be read because the reader and printer are broken. An effort is underway to digitize the microfilm which includes newspapers from 1892 to 2006 along with some census information. (Photo: Submitted)

“An effort is underway to save the first draft of South Milwaukee’s history.

“More than 100 rolls of 35mm microfilm containing South Milwaukee newspapers from 1892 to 2006 are currently not readable.

“The reader and printer at the South Milwaukee Public Library, 1907 10th Ave., failed and the South Milwaukee Historical Society is working with the library and a local business owner to save the city’s history.

“Instead of purchasing another reader, the society and library have chosen to instead invest in digitizing the newspapers which will allow patrons easier — and searchable — access.”

One local businessperson has already started a fund raising effort. Obviously, it needs more contributions. You can learn more at http://bit.ly/3bPuKhi.