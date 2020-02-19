The Best Photo Editors for Chromebooks

I have described the advantages of low-cost Chromebook laptop and Chromebox desktop computers in past newsletters many times. For a list of those articles, see http://bit.ly/37L4KQN.

If you own a Chromebook, you probably will be interested in this article. If you do not own a Chromebook, you might want to skip this article.

In the June 18, 2019 newsletter at http://bit.ly/2SWleQN, I recommended Polarr Photo Editor as the best FREE photo editing program for Chromebooks. (A “Pro version” is also available for a modest price.) I was pleased to see other writers agree with me.

Jerry Hildenbrand and Andrew Myrick wrote a glowing review of Polarr Photo Editor in the Android Central web site at https://www.androidcentral.com/best-photo-editor-your-chromebook. The same review also mentions other photo editors that work on Chromebooks and Chromeboxes.

If you have an interest in photo editing on these low-cost computers, you will want to read Best Photo Editor For Chromebooks in 2020 at https://www.androidcentral.com/best-photo-editor-your-chromebook.